Mac Murchadha Bespoke Financing Launches with New Research on $33B Sports Card Asset Class

Bringing Institutional Rigor to Liquidity Solutions via Private and Illiquid Assets

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac Murchadha Bespoke Financing today announced its official launch, introducing a specialized advisory focused on structuring liquidity solutions for investors and operators with private and illiquid asset exposure.

Founded by Bill Murphy, an expert in alternative investments and capital market solutions, Mac Murchadha has been established to address a structural imbalance as private market wealth has grown in scale and complexity while traditional lending frameworks have lagged, leaving many investors asset-rich but liquidity constrained. Through rigorous, multi-factor evaluation and a disciplined, competitive sourcing process across established capital providers, the firm structures bespoke financing solutions across a range of collateral types, with a particular focus on complex, non-traditional and illiquid assets where customization is increasingly critical.

In parallel, Mac Murchadha is building an intellectual and advisory presence through white papers and market commentary, with the long-term objective of establishing a conflict-free model that aligns closely with both borrowers and capital providers while setting a higher standard for bespoke financing.

"We are not simply arranging capital," said Murphy. "Our work begins with understanding the asset, its structure, and how it can be positioned within the market. From there, we run a disciplined, competitive process to ensure the financing reflects that underlying value. As assets become more complex, the evaluation process becomes more important, and increasingly this is a market that requires depth of analysis and customization."

Murphy's experience across institutional financing informs the firm's approach, bringing a perspective shaped by both borrower needs and lender discipline to navigate complex situations where conventional solutions often fall short.

Looking ahead, Mac Murchadha is investing in proprietary evaluation tools, including multi-factor valuation frameworks and an AI-driven net asset value (NAV) tool, designed to enhance precision in complex, private asset–backed financing.

In conjunction with its launch, Mac Murchadha is publishing its inaugural white paper, "Beyond the Box: A Financial Outlook on Sports Card Collectibles," examining the evolution of sports cards into a structured alternative asset class valued at approximately $33 billion. The report highlights a core structural dynamic: while the supply of iconic cards remains fixed, the global collector base has expanded significantly, driving sustained supply-demand imbalance and long-term value appreciation.

The full white paper is available at: https://macmurchadhabespokefinancing.com/news-insights

About Mac Murchadha Bespoke Financing

Mac Murchadha Bespoke Financing is a bespoke capital structuring advisory firm focused on delivering tailored financing solutions secured by private and illiquid assets. The firm combines rigorous evaluation with a disciplined, competitive process across established capital providers to unlock liquidity while preserving ownership and long-term strategy. Its work spans private equity, private company stock, real estate, and other alternative assets, supported by proprietary tools designed to enhance precision and efficiency in complex financing scenarios.

https://macmurchadhabespokefinancing.com

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Pamela Valerio, PRop Publicity

[email protected]

SOURCE Mac Murchadha Bespoke Financing