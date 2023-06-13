Mac of All Trades Launches "New Life" Campaign to Promote E-Waste Reduction

Mac of All Trades

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac of All Trades, a leading buyer and seller of used Apple products, has launched a new brand awareness campaign, titled "New Life." The campaign aims to raise awareness of the growing e-waste problem and encourage consumers to join the company in giving technology "a new life."

With a minimalist style and optimistic message, mac of all trades justifies their "Better Than New" slogan.
Mac of All Trades explains how to bring electronics back from the dead in a unique new campaign.
The emotional and minimalist ad features an empty battery being charged back to full, and asks viewers to consider bringing other devices back to life. Amato Cole, Chief Marketing Officer for Mac of All Trades, says the campaign "illustrates the tragic situation e-waste has forced our planet into, while reminding us that hope is not lost."

According to Amato, "Mac of All Trades' slogan, "Better Than New," is far from hyperbole – it's a fact. Products from today, last year, even two or three years ago are extraordinary, and more than capable of handling everyday tasks. As a premier refurbisher, we help customers embrace this same mindset, without encountering risks that come from marketplaces of myriad sellers."

Mac of All Trades has been in business since 1995 and is one of the oldest refurbishers of Apple products. The company has a strong commitment to sustainability and reducing e-waste, and the "New Life" campaign is just one of the many initiatives it has undertaken to achieve this goal.

"We're thrilled to launch this campaign and raise awareness of the importance of reducing e-waste," said Amato. "By choosing to buy refurbished products from a trusted source like Mac of All Trades, consumers can make a positive impact on the environment while also saving money."

