Mac's Hospitality Group Hires New Chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac's Hospitality Group, a locally owned and operated restaurant group encompassing Mac's Speed Shop, SouthBound, BackStage Lounge, The Music Yard and The Studio has hired a new Culinary Director. Chef Kaifer, born and raised in Miami, began his culinary journey at the age of 15 as a dishwasher, later receiving his culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York. Kaifer then worked his way from Junior Sous Chef to Executive Chef amongst some of the best restaurants in Miami and Raleigh-Durham. Kaifer was most recently the Executive Chef at Vidrio of Raleigh, N.C. in 2019 until he joined the Mac's Hospitality Group team this year.

Andres Kaifer, Mac's Hospitality Group Culinary Director (PRNewsfoto/Mac's Hospitality Group)

"Food is my passion passed down through my Spanish roots and I am proud to join the Mac's family guiding culinary decisions through seasonality and industry trends for Mac's Speed Shop, SouthBound and BackStage Lounge menus," said Mac's Hospitality Group Culinary Director, Andres Kaifer.

About Mac's Hospitality Group

Brand Family:

Mac's Speed Shop

SouthBound

BackStage Lounge

The Music Yard

The Studio

Core Values:

Integrity

Community

Quality

Diversity

Growth

Mac's Hospitality Group, a locally owned and operated restaurant group, began in 2005 with the flagship brand, Mac's Speed Shop. Five Charlotte guys got together who loved beer, bikes and barbeque, but knew nothing about restaurants, decided to begin a business plan. 15 years and 8 locations later, Mac's Speed Shop is arguably still serving up the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi. Mac's Hospitality Group purchased a property directly next to the original Mac's Speed Shop in South End, Charlotte that is now 4 separate brands, SouthBound (SoCal street Mexican and tequilaria), BackStage Lounge (modern take on the traditional speakeasy), The Music Yard (outdoor music venue) and The Studio (self-pour tap room).

SOURCE Mac's Hospitality Group