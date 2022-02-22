MAC Safety Consultants' Research Finds Vita Inclinata's Vita Load Navigator Reduces Construction Fatalities by 75% and Overall Accidents by 63%

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today revealed the results of Mac Safety Consultants' analysis on how the Vita Load Navigator ( VLN) system can decrease construction site accidents and fatalities associated with lifting and spinning loads hoisted by cranes. The dramatic survey results quantified the VLN's impact as a 75% fatality risk reduction, and a 63.1% overall accident reduction from spinning loads.

The VLN is a remotely-operated, suspended load system that allows crane operation crews the precision control to orient their lifts without being in the critical path of the load. The system dynamically adjusts to load sizes, crane movement, and wind conditions, allowing high-precision lifts in the most challenging environments.

According to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), there are an estimated 225,000 cranes in operation in the United States on any given day. These cranes move an average of 2.4 million picks ("loads") per day, exposing approximately 250,000 crane operators, load riggers, and other site workers to a daily risk of crane-related injury or death. Based upon statistical averages:

25.4% of the crane accidents in the United States are due to personnel being struck or caught by spinning crane loads.

are due to personnel being struck or caught by spinning crane loads. 1 in 9,000 cranes will cause a fatality each year.

A single injury will cost $200,000 .

. A single fatality will cost $4,000,000 .

. Annual costs to the industry from fatalities alone approach $100 Million dollars .

Additionally, the VLN improves load management efficiency, speeding up operations that leads to increased crane productivity, by enabling 30% more loads to be lifted each day.

"Using VLN's remote, precision control technology, construction companies can remove workers from the danger zone when cranes are lifting heavy loads—significantly mitigating accidents," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "We are proud to see the profound impact on construction-worker safety that the Mac Safety Consultants' research has revealed."

Vita Inclinata was founded on the belief that lack of technology should never be the difference between life and death for rescue crews, crane operators, and patients. Vita's mission of "Building technology that brings people home–every time!" drives it to do everything possible to save human lives. It achieves that by creating innovative load stabilization technology, providing safer tools to prevent occupational injuries, and by making a positive impact on the workers, families, and patients in said industries.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc. includes Vita Aerospace and Vita Industrial. Vita Inclinata has additional offices in Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co

