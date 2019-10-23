MAC Specialties increases throughput and improves response time with the RICOH Pro TF6250

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINTING United, Booth #7001 -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced MAC Specialties, Ltd. has significantly increased its throughput and ability to handle fast-turn requests with the addition of RICOH Pro TF6250 flatbed presses. MAC Specialties, a promotional products and point of purchase display manufacturer and fulfillment house, is a long-time Ricoh customer that has expanded their business exponentially in recent years. This latest collaboration will empower them to produce more for their customers in less time and more quickly maximize their return on investment. This news was announced today at the inaugural PRINTING United event during Ricoh's press conference.

"We've been in business nearly 30 years, and for decades now, high quality products at fast turns have been our singular focus," said Mark Cohen, CEO and Founder, MAC Specialties. "The good news is our customers see the value in what we do. The 'bad' news is that sometimes it can be difficult to keep up with demand. When we talked over this concern with Ricoh, they told me they anticipated this challenge and already had a solution. It was like a dream come true. That commitment to my business goes beyond the buzzword of 'partnership' and showed me that my Ricoh team is in it for us to win it."

MAC Specialties was founded in 1990. Today, the company manufactures Nerf-like products that feature more than 600 different color combinations and 7 different sizes, in addition to other sports-themed promotional products. MAC Specialties' offerings are incredibly diverse, from plastic fans to POP displays to foam footballs.

"Speed is incredibly important to MAC Specialties' customers, and demand is only getting faster. On top of that, quality expectations are high as well," said Heather Poulin, Senior Director, Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Producing the type of complex jobs that MAC Specialties is known for quickly, effectively and reliably is no small feat, and no one knows the intricacies as much as their team. The company is on a phenomenal growth path and we are simply thrilled that our long-term alliance continues to help them excel and deliver premier quality work for their customers."

The newly available RICOH TF6250 flatbed printer was designed to meet customers' increasing expectations for high quality and fast turnarounds. The press delivers both, intuitively, so operators can hit the ground running. With the ability to accommodate substrates up to 4.3 inches thick and ink configurations for improved adhesion to traditionally difficult media and special effect printing, the Pro TF6250 is remarkably versatile. The ability to print at speeds up to 1,248.6 ft2/hr in four-color draft mode combines with outstanding image quality, low-cost operation and automatic maintenance to form a powerful tool for printers looking to expand into new substrates without sacrificing turnaround speed.

For more information on Ricoh at PRINTING United, visit https://TakeALookAtRicohProduction.com/printingunited/ or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

