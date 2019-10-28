MAC Takes Level Up 20 Conference to A New Level

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC) is pleased to announce its 12th Annual Conference - Level Up 20 to be held on March 2-5, 2020 at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The event is the premier conference in the payments industry dedicated to risk mitigation and regulatory compliance.

Level Up 20 will feature two tracks, or passes as MAC calls them, that enable attendees to design the conference that is right for their level of expertise. Technical MAC (day 1 of the conference), is designed for attendees at an intermediate to advanced technical level. Attendees will experience deeper technical dives into topics ranging from Digital Identity and FIDO Alliance, to card brand technical updates. Practical MAC (day 4 of the conference) is designed for attendees to experience and learn hands on practical knowledge from leading acquiring banks, cyber investigators, and industry experts. Main MAC (days 2 & 3) will still feature the same robust risk mitigation, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance content MAC members expect. The best feature of the passes is that there is no additional cost to attendees whether they attend Technical MAC, Practical MAC, or both. This marks the second consecutive year that MAC has added an additional day of content at no additional cost to attendees.

Deana Rich, Level Up 20 Chair and Co-CEO of Infinicept, said: "We are excited to take the conference to a new level by featuring Technical MAC and Practical MAC. MAC has cultivated our content to provide attendees with the conference experience that is appropriate for their expertise level. Level Up 20 offers the best value in the industry in terms of price and content; and we are excited to welcome new and returning attendees."

Level Up 20 will feature MAC's Ambassador Team. MAC Ambassadors are industry veterans and fellow MAC members who are available to welcome new attendees, help them network, and maximize their conference experience.

Register now to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. To register or learn more about the event, visit MAC's new and improved event website: www.macmemberevent.org .

About Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC)

MAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing universal risk management solutions to its members and to the payments industry as a whole. MAC is comprised of more than 1300 members from over 350 companies. Our members include acquiring banks, ISOs, the card brands, NACHA, law enforcement agencies, payment processors, and payment facilitators. For more information, contact info@macmember.org or visit www.macmember.org .

