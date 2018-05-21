MAC Thin Films, Inc. Exhibits PrintFree® and HD PrintFree™ at Display Week 2018 Los Angeles, California May 22-24, 2018

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Thin Films, Inc. will be expanding their exhibit space at Display Week 2018 in Booth # 537. They will be showcasing their PrintFree® and HD PrintFree™ products.

MAC Thin Films, Inc. PrintFree® and High Durability PrintFree™ enable best-in-class anti-reflection coatings combined with a superior anti-smudge, easy to clean oleophobic treatment. These products are well suited for demanding display applications that benefit from having: