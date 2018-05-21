SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Thin Films, Inc. will be expanding their exhibit space at Display Week 2018 in Booth # 537. They will be showcasing their PrintFree® and HD PrintFree™ products.
MAC Thin Films, Inc. PrintFree® and High Durability PrintFree™ enable best-in-class anti-reflection coatings combined with a superior anti-smudge, easy to clean oleophobic treatment. These products are well suited for demanding display applications that benefit from having:
- PrintFree® Brightness < 0.3%
- HD PrintFree™ Brightness < 0.5%- Rub resistance exceeding 1,000,000 cheesecloth strokes (HD PrintFree™)
- Easy cleanability
- Excellent Haptics
- Sheet sizes up to 25" x 32" and glass thicknesses from 0.55mm to 6mm
MAC Thin Films is a world leader of vacuum deposited thin film coatings designed for applications that require precision anti-reflective properties, conductive anti-reflection features and high reflecting front surface mirror characteristics. Using a variety of rare and unique materials, including magnesium fluoride, MAC Thin Films delivers superior performing products from both the in-line (MAC) platform as well as its batch manufacturing systems.
MAC Thin Films, Inc.
707-791-1650
info@macthinfilms.com
www.macthinfilms.com
http://sid.vporoom.com/MACThinFilms
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mac-thin-films-inc-exhibits-printfree-and-hd-printfree-at-display-week-2018-los-angeles-california-may-22-24-2018-300651983.html
SOURCE MAC Thin Films, Inc.
Share this article