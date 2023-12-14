Macadamia market size to grow by USD 998.22 million from 2023 to 2028 | APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the Market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia market size is expected to grow by USD 998.22 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the macadamia market. However, factors such as potential sources of allergens may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional macadamia nuts are very affordable and much more widely available than sustainably grown or organic nuts. The increasing use of macadamia nuts in producing various products such as edible oils, snacks, confectionery, desserts, cosmetics, and bakery products has led to a significant increase in the demand for processed macadamia nuts worldwide. Significantly increasing demand for healthy snacks among the global population and growing awareness about the health benefits of macadamia nuts and their by-products is expected to drive the demand for the conventional segment. Therefore, the conventional segment is expected to grow in the macadamia market during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health concerns among residents are driving the growth of the regional macadamia market. The growth of the macadamia market in the region is also due to the increasing importance of healthy eating among residents and the inclusion of nuts such as macadamia nuts in their daily diet.

Additionally, the easy availability of a variety of macadamia snacks in a variety of flavors attracts health-conscious consumers and contributes significantly to the growth of the regional macadamia market.

Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The macadamia market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Gooseberry Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 333.37 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2023 and 2028.

The Organic Dairy Products Market size is projected to increase by USD 9.01 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% between 2023 and 2028.

Macadamia Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.71% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 998.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio