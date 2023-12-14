Macadamia market size to grow by USD 998.22 million from 2023 to 2028 | APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the Market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia market size is expected to grow by USD 998.22 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  9.71% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the macadamia market. However, factors such as potential sources of allergens may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional macadamia nuts are very affordable and much more widely available than sustainably grown or organic nuts. The increasing use of macadamia nuts in producing various products such as edible oils, snacks, confectionery, desserts, cosmetics, and bakery products has led to a significant increase in the demand for processed macadamia nuts worldwide. Significantly increasing demand for healthy snacks among the global population and growing awareness about the health benefits of macadamia nuts and their by-products is expected to drive the demand for the conventional segment. Therefore, the conventional segment is expected to grow in the macadamia market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing health concerns among residents are driving the growth of the regional macadamia market. The growth of the macadamia market in the region is also due to the increasing importance of healthy eating among residents and the inclusion of nuts such as macadamia nuts in their daily diet.
Additionally, the easy availability of a variety of macadamia snacks in a variety of flavors attracts health-conscious consumers and contributes significantly to the growth of the regional macadamia market.
Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The macadamia market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Bardakcigroup, Barry Callebaut AG, Buderim Ginger, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, Eastern Produce, Golden Macadamias Pty Ltd., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Hawaiian Host Group, Macadamias Direct, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis Macadamias, MWT Foods, North Shore Macadamia Nut Co., Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., and Wondaree Macadamias Nuts

