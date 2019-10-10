Macadamian Awarded 2019 Eurostars Eureka Project Award for Innovation

GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurostars, a European funding program for innovative R&D projects, announced today that Macadamian has been recognized and ranked as the top project for the 2019 Eurostars Eureka innovation project funding for X-AID, an AI-driven radiology clinical decision support software tool. In addition to the award, Macadamian received a $495,000 grant from Eurostars and the National Research Council of Canada in April of this year. The subsidy is for a three-year period to develop and commercialize the solution.

Eurostars is a joint program between EUREKA and the European Commission, co-funded from the national budgets of 36 Eurostars Participating States and Partner Countries which include Canada through Horizon 2020. To date, Eurostars has funded more than 7,000 innovation projects worldwide with a total value of approximately $61 billion Canadian.

"We are thrilled to receive the grant and to be working on the development of a leading-edge diagnostic tool and we look forward to working with forward-thinking providers to pilot it," said Frederic Boulanger, CEO Macadamian. Boulanger added, "Our X-AID proposal was ranked an impressive 1st place submission beating out 283 eligible applicants. This is a very strong endorsement of our deep and wide experience in healthcare technology and analytics. This is something the whole team at Macadamian is extremely proud of."

According to Timon LeDain, Director of Emerging Technologies, Macadamian, "X-AID is focused on addressing the global challenge associated with the growing shortage of highly specialized radiologists in addition to the increasing demand to deliver faster and more accurate diagnoses of routine X-ray images of bones and joints. The solution is unique in that it uses fully automated machine learning (ML) algorithms and deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to deliver highly accurate diagnoses."

X-AID is being developed on Macadamian HealthConnect™ a digital health Platform-as-a-Service that Macadamian's healthcare experts use as the underlying architecture to accelerate the development of data-driven medical device and digital therapeutic software applications for our clients. Radiobotics, is providing the underlying AI and ML algorithms. Clinical evaluation of X-AID will be undertaken by the Bispebjerg Hospital and begin in October 2019.

