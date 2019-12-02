Macadamian Boosts Digital Health Capabilities, Launches New HealthConnect Platform as a Service on Microsoft Azure

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the PWC Health Research Institute, the transformation of healthcare is being driven by consumerization, personalization, and cost reduction. Technology is playing a central role in this transformation and leading to the emergence of digital therapeutics and connected care markets that will reshape the life sciences industry. To succeed, MedTech and Pharmaceutical companies must navigate security, interoperability with provider systems, integration into clinical workflows, and regulatory compliance complexities.

"Clinicians and researchers have repeatedly told us that there is a need to augment existing medical devices and drug therapies with software and data to transform healthcare on three fronts: first enabling patients to receive care where it's most convenient for them, second shifting from reactive to preventative care, and third improving diagnoses and clinical workflows to be more accurate, reliable, and faster." - Frederic Boulanger, CEO Macadamian.

Macadamian simplifies and streamlines the product development process by developing custom digital health applications on Macadamian HealthConnect. The platform as a service supports the development of healthcare applications that are compliant with Canadian, US, and European data privacy and security compliance requirements. It enables interoperability with a wide range of connected devices and health data platforms, and the integration of AI in to clinical workflows to help deliver clinicians and patients real-time connected insights to improve health outcomes.

"Today finding ways to effectively use technology to connect clinicians and researchers to share information and collaborate in a secure environment to improve clinical diagnosis has been a real challenge. Macadamian was able to help us develop a working prototype that connects over 20 researchers and clinicians across the world in under 3 months." - Dr. Jodi Warman, Neurologist, Associate Scientist at The Ottawa Hospital, and Assistant Professor at the University of Ottawa.

Today Macadamian clients on Macadamian HealthConnect include The Ottawa Hospital affiliated with the University of Ottawa, in addition to Radiobotics and Bispebjerg Hospital's Clinical Decision Diagnostic Solution for Radiology, X-AID.

Macadamian will be demonstrating Macadamian HealthConnect and co-exhibiting with Radiobotics at the RSNA 2019 conference being held at McCormick Place, Chicago, December 1 - 7, 2019. North Hall Level 1 - AI Showcase — Booth 10320.

About Macadamian

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12799821

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Macadamian Technologies