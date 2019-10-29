Macadamian Technologies Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status & Azure Cloud Platform Competency

GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macadamian Technologies today announced it has achieved Gold partner status and Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet MedTech customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

Building secure, robust connected digital health applications requires a significant investment in managing cloud infrastructure and ensuring security and compliance with regulatory requirements. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Macadamian HealthConnect Platform-as-a-Service forms the underlying architecture to accelerate the development of data-informed medical devices and digital therapeutic software applications for clients.

"Macadamian is proud to be able to demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients address the complex challenges when developing innovative medical software applications. Today Macadamian is proud to have achieved this degree of certification." - Fred Boulanger, CEO, Macadamian Technologies

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment, and pass technology and/or sales assessments. Today Macadamian is proud to support healthcare clients such as The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Biespjerg Hospital in Denmark, and Edwards Life Sciences on Microsoft Azure.

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About Macadamian

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.

