Macadamian Technologies Witnesses 300% Growth in Healthcare Revenues, Becoming an Established Software Development Partner of Choice in MedTech

GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital medical technologies are driving improvements in chronic disease management, improved diagnosis, and personalized treatments as a result of access to quality data, interoperability, and care delivery. KPMG estimates that the medical device industry's global annual sales will increase more than 5% a year to reach nearly $800 billion by 2030. Medical device companies will see continue to realize growth via product and software innovation.

"Healthcare is transforming. The way in which health conditions are treated, managed, prevented is evolving toward a patient-centric approach. I am extremely proud that Macadamian enables the innovators and disruptors in MedTech to break into new frontiers, but more so being able to help improve people's lives." Frederic Boulanger, CEO Macadamian Technologies

Macadamian is partnered with Healthcare Providers, Medical Research Institutes and MedTech vendors alike to develop disruptive healthcare software solutions to improve patient outcomes. Examples of Healthcare projects include:

Practical applications of AI and Machine Learning algorithms to create signal processing solutions to improve the performance of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) devices.

As part of healthcare transformation, care is going at the edge, where it's most convenient for patients. Co-development of diagnostic medical device software that enables clinicians to select optimal patient therapies where adherence and efficacy can be monitored remotely.

AI-driven medical imaging Clinical Decision Diagnostic Software Tool for Radiologists to deliver faster and more accurate diagnoses of routine X-ray images of bones and joints.

Design and development of the next generation of management software for medical devices being used for cardiopulmonary bypass surgery (CPB).

"Having partnered with Macadamian at Medtronic for over 3 years, I did not hesitate in reaching out once again for my latest venture. I have full confidence in the depth of their expertise in healthcare to help us bring to market a disruptive Health IT solution. It is exciting to be part of Macadamian's growth." Paul Cox, Co-founder, Magic Medical Solutions.

December 3, 2019, at RSNA in Chicago, Macadamian will be launching a new digital health platform as a service, Macadamian HealthConnectTM. Using the HealthConnect platform as a basis for custom healthcare software development allows Macadamian to focus immediately on developing innovative functionality for clients. For Macadamian's MedTech clients, this means reduced development costs and much faster time to market than starting application development from scratch.

