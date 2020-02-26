Macadamian to host AI in Healthcare webinar with Microsoft Canada's National Chief Data Scientist

GATINEAU, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macadamian, a leading digital and connected healthcare software development consultancy, announced that it will host a webinar with Microsoft Canada titled AI in Healthcare: 5 Things Every Product Owner Should Know. This complimentary event will take place Monday, March 2 at 1:00 pm ET, and will feature Helia Mohammadi, National Chief Data Scientist at Microsoft Canada and Scott Plewes, VP User Experience and Data Analytics at Macadamian.

With many MedTech organizations exploring how Artificial Intelligence fits into their product roadmap, there are many considerations to be aware of, especially within the domain of healthcare where the lives and well being of patients are at stake. Attendees will learn the top 5 things that product owners need to know when looking to integrate Artificial Intelligence into their healthcare software product. The webinar will cover how to determine whether integrating AI is right for your solution, how to build trust into your AI, the principles for building ethical AI systems, and how to get started with AI.

"A key takeaway from the webinar is the fact that AI just doesn't deliver new product capabilities, rather it forces a rethinking of how products and services need to be created." Scott Plewes, VP UX and Data Analytics, Macadamian.

Medical device and healthcare software Product innovators can register for the webinar by visiting Macadamian's webinar registration page.

In 2019, Macadamian achieved Gold partner status and Azure Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet MedTech customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

For more information on developing, integrating and commercializing AI-driven medical software, visit Macadamian in person at the HIMSS20 International HealthCare Conference in Orlando, March 9 - 13, 2020 in the Intelligent Health Pavilion, Booth 7679.

About Macadamian

We design and develop digital and connected medical device software to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.

