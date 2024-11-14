Macari Online Launches "7 Nights in Paradise" Giveaway Featuring Rihanna's Dress Designer Shanice Taylor

Luxury Barbados vacation with unique Fashion and Cultural experiences now open for entry.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macari Online, a prominent Caribbean e-commerce platform celebrated for its commitment to authentic, high-quality products, announces the launch of its "7 Nights in Paradise" Giveaway. This exclusive campaign, hosted in partnership with renowned fashion designer Shanice Taylor, known for her work with global pop icon Rihanna, offers participants the opportunity to experience a luxurious stay in Barbados paired with unique cultural and fashion experiences. The campaign seeks to connect participants with Caribbean culture and Macari's dedication to genuine, one-of-a-kind offerings.

Excited to showcase this stunning dress designed by Rihanna's talented designer, Ms. Shanice Taylor! Perfectly blending fashion with the beauty of nature, this creation shines in the serene forest backdrop. #Fashion #Design #NatureInspiration #crochetdress #rihanna #Barbados Introducing a unique bag designed by an elite group of soldiers from Barbados Intake 1/95. These warriors took their essentials into battle , and now they carry what they need to conquer the corporate world. Built for functionality and style, this custom black bag with a handle and essential care items is perfect for anyone aiming to be a rising warrior in today's fast-paced environment. Elevate your journey with this practical accessory! #luggageandbags #accessory #bag #luggage #indoor #backpac

The "7 Nights in Paradise" Giveaway is set to enhance Macari Online's visibility and engagement, targeting a diverse audience of luxury travelers, fashion aficionados, and trendsetters. The giveaway prize package includes a seven-night stay at the Hilton Barbados in 2025, combined with exclusive local excursions and fashion pieces designed to leave a lasting impression.

The grand prize features a luxurious week-long stay at the Hilton Barbados, inclusive of airport pickup and drop-off for a seamless arrival and departure experience. Prize winners will also receive a custom-made crochet dress by Shanice Taylor, further connecting the brand to high fashion. Additional elements of the experience include a local tour of Barbados with a special stop in Rihanna's hometown, a heritage railway journey through the island, and an Atlantic submarine dive, offering a unique view of Caribbean marine life. As an added touch, participants can also enjoy the famous Friday Night Fish Fry at Oistins, a beloved destination for authentic local cuisine and entertainment.

For those who come close but don't secure the top prize, Macari Online has also curated additional awards. The participant with the second-most referrals will receive a $300 gift coupon redeemable at Macari Online's website. Additionally, all participants will be eligible for a 20% birthday discount on non-discounted items at Macari Online in 2025, extending the brand's commitment to providing lasting value.

Entry to the "7 Nights in Paradise" Giveaway is simple and designed to encourage social sharing. Participants are asked to share the campaign link with at least five friends, follow Macari Online on Facebook and Instagram, and submit a valid email address on the campaign's official website. The campaign is aimed at engaging a broad audience, while underscoring Macari Online's mission to bring luxury and authenticity to every customer.

Sherwin Boyce, CEO of Macari Online, commented, "The '7 Nights in Paradise' Giveaway is an opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the culture and luxury of the Caribbean, all while connecting with exclusive, authentic pieces designed by Caribbean talent."

To learn more about the "7 Nights in Paradise" Giveaway, visit giveaway.macarionline.com. Check a video out about the campaign here.

About Macari Online

Macari Online is dedicated to providing customers with genuine, high-quality products that reflect the Caribbean's rich heritage.

