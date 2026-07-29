MAC.BID Brings $1 Online Auctions & Deep Retail Discounts to the St. Louis Metro

New St. Peters warehouse lets local shoppers bid on returned, overstock goods from top national retailers, with savings of up to 80% off retail

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retail liquidation company, MAC.BID, announced today the opening of its 30th retail location in St. Peters, Missouri, part of the St. Louis metro area. The new facility, located at 16060 Spencer Road St. Peters, MO 63376, will open later this fall and is expected to create more than 70 new local jobs.

St. Peters warehouse lets shoppers bid on returned, overstock goods from national retailers, with savings of up to 80% Post this MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items through their proprietary online auction platform. All products are put up for auction with an opening bid of $1 with no reserve price. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail while having fun participating in the online auction.

MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked products by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items individually through their proprietary online auction platform. All products are put up for auction with an opening bid of $1, and are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve price. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail while enjoying the online auction process.

"We're excited to become part of the St. Peters and the larger St. Louis Metro community as we open our 30th warehouse," said Kellen Campbell, co-founder and president of MAC.BID. "We see real opportunity here, for the local economy, for the more than 70 people we'll hire, and for shoppers across the St. Louis metro area looking for a smarter way to save."

MAC.BID operates at the heart of retailers' biggest headache: reverse logistics. MAC.BID works directly with major retailers to process truckloads of returned and overstock merchandise that would otherwise be difficult and costly for retailers to handle internally. Retail returns require significant labor, time, and warehouse space to inspect, sort, and re-route back to inventory, often at a scale that makes it inefficient for retailers to manage in-house. Instead, many retailers choose to sell this inventory in bulk to MAC.BID, allowing products to move quickly through a streamlined resale process.

"As grocery bills, gas prices, and everyday costs keep climbing, families are having to choose between the things they need and the things they love," Campbell added. "MAC.BID changes that. We deliver deep discounts on the products people already love and make saving money feel like winning, not settling."

At its core, MAC.BID believes in providing second chances for the products they sell and communities they impact. The company's devotion to sustainability ensures that many returned and overstocked items find a new home through its marketplace and aren't left squandered.

The Pennsylvania-based company now employs over 1,600 teammates across its 30 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. In 2025 alone, MAC.BID helped customers save more than $1.1 billion off retail pricing, driven by more than 17,000 truckloads of products processed and 300,000+ items put up for auction daily through the company's auction platform.

About MAC.BID

MAC.BID is an online retail liquidation company that buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items individually through their proprietary online auction platform. Founded by Shawn Allen and Kellen Campbell in 2018, the Butler, Pennsylvania-based company operates 30 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

For more information, please visit https://www.mac.bid/how-it-works

SOURCE MAC.BID