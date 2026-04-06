MAC.BID Brings Deep Retail Discounts to El Paso, Texas with Online Auctions Starting at $1

New warehouse location connects local shoppers with returned, overstock products from national retailers

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retail liquidation company, MAC.BID, announced today the company is opening its 29th warehouse location in El Paso, Texas. Located at 12435 Rojas Drive, MAC.BID will open later this spring and plans to hire approximately 80 new teammates across various roles and functions.

MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items through their proprietary online auction platform. All products are put up for auction with an opening bid of $1 with no reserve price. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail while having fun participating in the online auction.

MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items individually through their proprietary online auction platform. All products are put up for auction with an opening bid of $1, and are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve price. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail while enjoying the online auction process.

"Expanding into the El Paso market is another exciting milestone for MAC.BID as we continue scaling across the country," said Kellen Campbell, co-founder and president of MAC.BID. "Our platform will help El Paso families stretch their budgets further and buy the everyday items they know and love, all at a fraction of the retail price."

MAC.BID operates at the heart of retailers' biggest headache: reverse logistics. MAC.BID works directly with major retailers to process truckloads of returned and overstock merchandise that would otherwise be difficult and costly for retailers to handle internally. Retail returns require significant labor, time, and warehouse space to inspect, sort, and re-route back to inventory, often at a scale that makes it inefficient for retailers to manage in-house. Instead, many retailers choose to sell this inventory in bulk to MAC.BID, allowing products to move quickly through a streamlined resale process.

"As everyday costs continue to rise, more families are being forced to cut back on things they enjoy. But MAC.BID is helping shoppers fight back against sky-high retail prices. In 2025 alone we helped customers save more than $1.1 billion off full retail pricing through our auction platform, allowing people to not sacrifice wants over needs, all while saving big," Campbell continued.

At its core, MAC.BID believes in providing second chances for the products they sell and communities they impact. The company's devotion to sustainability ensures that many returned and overstocked items find a new home through its marketplace and aren't left squandered.

The Pennsylvania-based company now employs over 1,600 teammates across its nearly 30 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. This new location aims to hire 50 local teammates in El Paso. A hiring event will be announced at a later date.

About MAC.BID

MAC.BID is an online retail liquidation company that buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resell the items individually through their proprietary online auction platform. Founded by Shawn Allen and Kellen Campbell in 2018, the Butler, Pennsylvania-based company operates 28 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

For more information, please visit https://www.mac.bid/how-it-works

SOURCE MAC.BID