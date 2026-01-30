MAC.BID Delivers More Than $1.1 Billion in Customer Savings in 2025 as Company Scaled to 28 Facilities Nationwide

Online auction retailer processed 17,000 truckloads in 2025 and accelerates growth heading into 2026

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retail liquidation company, MAC.BID , today announced that customers achieved more than $1.1 billion in savings in 2025, highlighting major customer savings and rapid national growth. The Pennsylvania-headquartered company purchases returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items through their proprietary online auction platform, with all items starting with an opening bid of $1. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail price for the items and brands they love.

MAC.BID buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resells the items through their proprietary online auction platform. All products are put up for auction with an opening bid of $1 with no reserve price. Winning bidders can expect to save up to 80% off retail while having fun participating in the online auction.

"Families are feeling real pressure from rising costs, and our mission is simple: help people save serious money on the things they need while not sacrificing the joys of buying the things they want," said Kellen Campbell, co-founder and president of MAC.BID. "From everyday essentials to big-ticket home upgrades, 2025 proved that value matters more than ever, customers find thrill in major savings, and we're proud to deliver both at scale."

In 2025, MAC.BID saw tremendous growth as it scaled its warehouse and retail footprint to serve more customers with faster pickup, greater access to steep discounts and contributing to local economies with hundreds of new local jobs. The company opened six new locations, five of which were in new cities, including Hamilton, Ohio; Macon, Georgia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Davenport, Iowa; Jackson, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

Some of MAC.BID's growth highlights from 2025 include:

$1.1+ billion in customer savings off retail price through MAC.BID's auction platform

17,000 truckloads processed in 2025, 26% more than 2024

28 total facilities nationwide, up from 8 facilities three years ago

Over 300,000 items up for auction every day.

1,600+ employees supporting operations across 2.6+ million square feet of warehouse space

MAC.BID operates at the heart of retailers' biggest headache: reverse logistics. MAC.BID works directly with major retailers to process truckloads of returned and overstock merchandise that would otherwise be difficult and costly for retailers to handle internally. Retail returns require significant labor, time, and warehouse space to inspect, sort, and re-route back to inventory, often at a scale that makes it inefficient for retailers to manage in-house. Instead, many retailers choose to sell this inventory in bulk to MAC.BID, allowing products to move quickly through a streamlined resale process.

MAC.BID receives each truckload, inspects and organizes inventory, and makes it available through its online auction marketplace, solving a major logistics problem for retailers all while giving customers access to brand-name items at significant savings.

As consumers prioritize value and bargain hunting continues to trend, MAC.BID forecasts to receive and process more than 30 million items in 2026, predicting a 20% growth over 2025. Additional facility growth is also underway as MAC.BID continues building the infrastructure needed to meet customers where they are, without losing the thrill of the $1-start auction experience. Expansion for this year includes debuting within a new market, with more details to follow in the coming months.

At its core, MAC.BID believes in providing second chances for the products they sell and communities they impact. The company's devotion to sustainability ensures that many returned and overstocked items find a new home through its marketplace and aren't left squandered.

About MAC.BID

MAC.BID (formerly known as M@C Discount) is an online retail liquidation company that buys returned and overstocked goods by the truckload from top retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Wayfair and resell the items individually through their proprietary online auction platform. Founded by Shawn Allen and Kellen Campbell in 2018, the Butler, Pennsylvania-based company operates 28 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

For more information, please visit https://www.mac.bid/how-it-works

SOURCE MAC.BID