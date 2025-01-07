MACCABI USA ANNOUNCES THE MIGHTY MACCABEE'S FAREWELL MATCH AT MACCABIAH MANIA III

The Mighty Maccabee will Defend World Maccabiah Championship on March 2, 2025, at Livingston (NJ) High School Against Former WWE and WCW Wrestler Crowbar

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maccabi USA has revealed that The Mighty Maccabee will return to the ring for a farewell match after 28 years. The historic event will take place at Maccabiah Mania III on Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey. Defending his World Maccabiah Championship, The Mighty Maccabee will face wrestling veteran "Timeless" Crowbar, whose career spans over 30 years with appearances in WWE, WCW, and other major promotions.

The action-packed event will feature 22 grapplers competing in 10 thrilling bouts. Scheduled to participate are wrestling icons such as "Olympic Strongman" Ken Patera, Colt Cabana, and top stars from the Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW) promotion. Special guest "The Influencer" Brian Zane, host of the popular YouTube channel Wrestling with Wregret, will also be part of the festivities.

This marks The Mighty Maccabee's first title defense since March 1, 1997, when he triumphed over former WWF Champion The Iron Sheik. By the time of his match, The Mighty Maccabee will have held the title for an unprecedented 10,228 days, cementing his status as the longest-reigning champion in professional wrestling history.

Proceeds from Maccabiah Mania III will support Maccabi USA's mission to send athletes to Israel for the 2025 Maccabiah Games.

"I'm thrilled to lace up my boots one final time and support a cause that's so close to my heart," said Jeff Bukantz, the man behind The Mighty Maccabee. Bukantz, who has been Maccabi USA's President since 2017, first became involved with the organization as a fencer in the 11th Maccabiah Games in 1981. "Professional wrestling has always been a passion of mine," Bukantz shared. "Using wrestling to help bring athletes to the Maccabiah Games has been an incredible journey."

Bukantz previously donned The Mighty Maccabee persona in 1993 and 1997 to raise funds for the Maccabi USA Fencing Team, and his final match promises to be an unforgettable culmination of his wrestling and philanthropic efforts.

ABOUT THE MACCABIAH

The 2025 Maccabiah Games are the world's second largest international sporting event and will consist of over 10,000 Jewish athletes from 80 countries participating in over 40 different sports in Olympic-style competition. Learn more at https://www.maccabiah.com/en/.

ABOUT MACCABI USA

Maccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. Learn more at www.maccabiusa.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

