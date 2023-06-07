Maccabi USA today announced the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to the Board of Directors

News provided by

Maccabi USA

07 Jun, 2023, 12:27 ET

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to welcome Ryan Zackon to the board of Maccabi USA and look forward to his input and perspective" said Board President Jeff Bukantz. "Having recently come back from competing for Maccabi USA at the Maccabiah in Israel, Ryan is uniquely positioned to provide feedback and fresh ideas to the organization. His experience in the private sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow Maccabi USA and carry out our mission to build Jewish pride through sports."

Mr. Zackon, 41, is the former Chief Executive Officer of Smart For Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL), a global nutraceutical company who's product offerings in the health and wellness space include vitamins, supplements, protein bars, and other consumer packaged goods. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, Ryan orchestrated and implemented an impressive M&A strategy culminating with a successful initial public offering of the company on Nasdaq Capitals Market in 2022.

In 2022, Mr. Zackon represented the USA in Israel at the 21st Maccabiah Games winning a Bronze Medal in Cycling.

As a Jewish lay leader active in his community, Mr. Zackon currently lends his time to various organizations including recently being named to the Wexner Foundation's prestigious Wexner Heritage Leadership Program - Class of 2023. In addition, Mr. Zackon sits on the board of the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, Florida and serves as the Executive Director of the namesake foundation he founded in 2022, The Ryan F. Zackon Family Foundation.

"I am honored to sit on the Board of Maccabi USA and help guide the organization into the future," said Mr. Zackon. "As a lifelong athlete, I know first-hand the immeasurable impact that sports can have on building a young person's confidence and character. I fully support Maccabi USA's vision of a world where sports serve as a galvanizing force in strengthening Jewish pride, connection, and community."

ABOUT MACCABI USAMaccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural, and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. https://www.maccabiusa.com/ 

Media contact
Daniel Kurtz
[email protected]

SOURCE Maccabi USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.