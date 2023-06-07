Maccabi USA today announced the appointment of Ryan F. Zackon to the Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to welcome Ryan Zackon to the board of Maccabi USA and look forward to his input and perspective" said Board President Jeff Bukantz. "Having recently come back from competing for Maccabi USA at the Maccabiah in Israel, Ryan is uniquely positioned to provide feedback and fresh ideas to the organization. His experience in the private sector will be invaluable as we continue to grow Maccabi USA and carry out our mission to build Jewish pride through sports."

Mr. Zackon, 41, is the former Chief Executive Officer of Smart For Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL), a global nutraceutical company who's product offerings in the health and wellness space include vitamins, supplements, protein bars, and other consumer packaged goods. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, Ryan orchestrated and implemented an impressive M&A strategy culminating with a successful initial public offering of the company on Nasdaq Capitals Market in 2022.

In 2022, Mr. Zackon represented the USA in Israel at the 21st Maccabiah Games winning a Bronze Medal in Cycling.

As a Jewish lay leader active in his community, Mr. Zackon currently lends his time to various organizations including recently being named to the Wexner Foundation's prestigious Wexner Heritage Leadership Program - Class of 2023. In addition, Mr. Zackon sits on the board of the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, Florida and serves as the Executive Director of the namesake foundation he founded in 2022, The Ryan F. Zackon Family Foundation.

"I am honored to sit on the Board of Maccabi USA and help guide the organization into the future," said Mr. Zackon. "As a lifelong athlete, I know first-hand the immeasurable impact that sports can have on building a young person's confidence and character. I fully support Maccabi USA's vision of a world where sports serve as a galvanizing force in strengthening Jewish pride, connection, and community."

ABOUT MACCABI USA – Maccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural, and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. https://www.maccabiusa.com/

