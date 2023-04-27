Macchiato: A Visual Journey of Self Through the Lens of Imperfections

"My life is a procession of stains, a parade not of decisions yielding dire consequences, but of the literal sort. My possessions and essence, tainted by filth, fracture, decay, and debasement. Each thread dirty."

BOSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Macchiato, a groundbreaking photographic exhibition by Gregory Hazel that delves into the art of imperfection as a reflection of life's journey. The exhibit, inspired by the stains that mark significant milestones, presents a bold and evocative visual narrative that embraces the flawed beauty of life. Challenging a culture that strives for perfection, Hazel's work explores the intricacies of self and the world, weaving a tapestry of vulnerability and strength.

Hazel in his studio preparing for the opening of Macchiato.

"Greg's photos are simultaneously tender and raw, pulsating with an authenticity and eroticism that bring to mind Goldin and Mapplethorpe," remarked Richard Baiano, president and co-Owner of Childs Gallery in Boston.

In Macchiato, Hazel and his male subjects are captured in unguarded moments, exposed and unapologetic in their embrace of perceived inadequacies and imperfections. Each image, driven by impulse and curiosity, invites the viewer to confront the inherent vulnerability in revealing the truth behind the stains.

Macchiato is scheduled for May 5-7, 2023, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, at Hazel's studio at 11 Humphreys Street, Dorchester, MA.

Artist Biography:

Gregory Hazel is a visual artist with roots in both Boston and Rome. His passion for photography was ignited when he received his first camera at the age of eight, and it only grew stronger when his father gifted him a Minolta MAXXUM several years later. In addition to his captivating photography, Hazel has created animations and music for commercial marketing campaigns. Explore his diverse portfolio at www.gregoryhazel.com.

