MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Celebrates Laboratory Opening In Japan With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Nagoya event centered on sustainability and the company's expanding global footprint

NAGOYA, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a leading manufacturer of chemical compounds utilized in surface finishing applications, proudly celebrated the opening of its facility in Nagoya, Japan on February 1st, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and customer event. The grand opening highlights the organization's commitment to providing local support and service, backed by global resources and technologies. 

Ribbon cutting attendees from left to right: Tsunamichi Kito, Business Manager, Hui Hui Kiw, Vice President, Asia, Richard Lynch, Senior Global Vice President, Matthew Cenzer, Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate in Nagoya, Julian Bashore, General Manager.
The event commenced with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the laboratory, hosted by local MacDermid Enthone representatives and global leaders. Matthew Cenzer, Principal Officer, U.S. Consulate in Nagoya, was in attendance along with automotive customers from across Japan. 

"The opening of our laboratory facility in Nagoya is an exciting new chapter for MacDermid Enthone and our partners," said Hui Hui Kiw, Vice President of Asia, MacDermid Enthone. "Our local presence enables us to deliver superior customer support while bringing global capabilities to customers in Japan."

Throughout the day MacDermid Enthone industry experts delivered presentations on sustainable anti-corrosion solutions, their comprehensive trivalent chromium portfolio, including evolve™ and evolve BOND™, and industry-leading electroless nickel technologies. Attendees toured the Nagoya laboratory and gained insight into the global manufacturing, testing, and supply chain capabilities that MacDermid Enthone can bring to Japanese OEMs.

"It is a privilege to host this event in Nagoya and share a milestone in our history with local customers and colleagues," says Richard Lynch, Senior Global Vice President, MacDermid Enthone. "Our commitment to future-focused innovation, coupled with Japan's focus on sustainability, is a partnership that will help drive the automotive industry forward. Thank you to all who joined us."

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:
Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface finishing applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.com.

Media Contact
Eliza Garry
[email protected]

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

