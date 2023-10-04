MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Hosts Inaugural Sustainability Summit

News provided by

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a renowned manufacturer of chemical compounds utilized in surface coating applications, proudly hosted its inaugural Sustainability Summit in Detroit, MI on September 14, 2023. This milestone event gathered industry luminaries and experts deeply invested in gaining insights into the implementation of sustainable practices within the domains of Decorative Coatings and Plating on Plastics.

Continue Reading
Sustainability Summit, Detroit, MI
Sustainability Summit, Detroit, MI

The Summit gathered an array of industry experts, including major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers, and applicators spanning sectors such as automotive, household goods, and plumbing. Participants had the opportunity to partake in presentations delivered by MEIS's leaders, covering critical areas such as energy utilization, emissions reduction, and sustainable chemistry solutions. The speakers delved deep into subjects spanning policy considerations, sustainable technologies, efficient plastics utilization, responsible disposal of PFAS and hazardous chemicals, chrome alternatives, decorative plating, and the intricacies of regulatory decision-making.

MacDermid Enthone is steadfastly committed to championing global sustainability and curbing environmental impacts by creating sustainable, future-proof solutions to meet industry demands and its customers' organizational objectives. A common theme of interest among attendees was the evolving landscape of government policies shaping the adoption of Sustainable Technologies and its implications for their respective organizations. This prompted introspection among automotive OEMs, leading many to consider expediting their timelines for transitioning away from the use of Hexavalent Chrome and PFAS.

Timothy Gostick, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the Summit's significance, stating, "We are proud to host the Sustainability Summit. The chemical solutions industry is diligently working towards reducing its environmental footprint, and this summit serves as a platform for industry experts to impart knowledge, ignite crucial conversations, and drive the global adoption of sustainable technologies."

"I would like to personally thank our customers serving the decorative plating industry, the Tier 1s, and the OEMs that we all service for joining us in our commitment to sustainability," says  Glen Breault, Vice President of North America at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "Together, we can drive positive change and build a more sustainable automotive and decorative industry for generations to come."

About MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:
Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface coating applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.com.

Media Contact
Eliza Garry
[email protected]

SOURCE MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

Also from this source

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Announces Plans to Open a Second Facility in Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.