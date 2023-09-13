MacDill Air Force Base Selects Tesseract Ventures for Groundbreaking Alert Routing System Deployment

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract Ventures announced today that the company has been awarded a contract for its cutting-edge Tesseract Alert Route Lighting System at MacDill Air Force Base. The sophisticated anchoring system is designed to meet the demands of any military base requiring an alert route or upgrading its existing system to surpass established standards.

Tesseract Alert Route Lighting System
John Boucard, Tesseract Ventures CEO said, "Tesseract continues its focused mission to revolutionize the way people live, work, and play by developing state-of-the-art technologies and systems that enhance safety, connectivity, and efficiency."

Built on state-of-the-art data stream technologies, LTE M1, the Tesseract Alert Route Lighting System is engineered to modernize connectivity across an entire military installation, command region, or global operations ensuring the rapid response of today's warfighters.

The system integrates an integrated solar charge controller and battery system capable of sustaining operations without the need to route the main voltage to each sign. This innovative design enables the signage to be placed on existing or newly installed streetlights or posts throughout a military installation. Furthermore, the signage can be integrated with existing Command Post/Base Defense Operations Centers infrastructure.

Each module in the system can display either a standardized static image sign, utilizing Department of Transportation reflective colors and high-intensity flashing light modules, or our soon-to-be-released digital sign modules, capable of displaying any number of customized signs, including "Active Shooter", Tornado Evac Routes, and custom displays as selected by commanding officers.

Key features of the Tesseract Alert Route Lighting System include:

  • Solar-charged, long-life battery power suitable for remote locations
  • DOT regulation signage with custom routes per location
  • Individually or system-wide addressability
  • High-intensity LED flashers
  • LTE M1 data connectivity
  • Extra bright LED lighting with site-specific routing
  • Remote activation and over-the-air
  • EMP tested for survivability

The Tesseract Alert Route Lighting System is designed for easy installation, with compatibility with existing light posts or new posts provided by Tesseract. No power connection is needed thanks to the solar charging system and installed battery.

About Tesseract Ventures
Tesseract Ventures was founded in 2018 by John Boucard, a veteran inventor, engineer, and technologist. The company enables businesses to defy the boundaries of space and time through next-generation technologies. Robots, smart spaces, wearables, and radically connected platforms are just some of the tools created by Tesseract in its mission to make industries smarter, better connected and more efficient. The company is based in Tampa, FL, and Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.tesseractventures.io.

SOURCE Tesseract Ventures

