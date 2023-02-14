MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions Signs The Climate Pledge in Latest Environmental Sustainability Effort

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions commits to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge. As a design-build mechanical contractor, MacDonald-Miller has been an environmental steward for decades, designing mechanical systems that are energy efficient for developers and building owners. Signing The Climate Pledge aligns the company's external business goals with its internal goals and values.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of The Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

As signatory to The Climate Pledge, MacDonald-Miller agrees to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with The Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

MacDonald-Miller will continue to expand its existing sustainability programs and initiatives, in support of its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. Stormwater solutions have been successfully in place at MacDonald-Miller's prefabrication shop in Seattle for more than a decade. The company regularly monitors its own energy use and is planning to replace gas-powered vehicles in its fleet with electric vehicles wherever feasible, with an eye on other sources of energy for vehicle propulsion, such as hydrogen. The company uses LEAN principles throughout the organization, a methodology to remove waste by eliminating non-value-added process steps in everyday operations.

"We've been doing this work already and are encouraged that our partners and clients want to meet these goals too," said Marisa Zylkowski, MacDonald-Miller sustainable design manager.

Zylkowski, who is expecting her second child, takes the work personally. The effort doesn't just involve buildings, it impacts future generations. "We need to remember the human side of this work. A strong principle of MacDonald-Miller is getting people home safely to their families and building community. It's a collective effort throughout our company to band together to think about the places we're building now and in the future," she said. "2040 seems very far away, but it's when my child will graduate from high school. We have less than one generation to figure this out and get it right."

Reagan Perry, MacDonald-Miller's President of Construction, said the company is proud to join The Climate Pledge to reinforce its commitment to sustainability and to join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices. "Together, we can take collective action to achieve net-zero objectives by 2040 and save the planet for future generations," he said.

About MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions

MacDonald-Miller's passion for making buildings work better has never wavered. As the Pacific Northwest's premier design-build mechanical contractor they approach sustainability as a holistic offering of services from design and install of geothermal central utility plants to retrofitting and servicing equipment like boilers and chillers. The firm recently signed the MEP 2040 Challenge in addition to The Climate Pledge. With state-led legislation like the Washington Clean Building Act, MacDonald-Miller is uniquely qualified to do what it's been doing all along - saving the planet one building at a time. www.macmiller.com/sustainability

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach The Paris Agreement goals 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Already, 399 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com .

