MACE Media Group Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Public Relations Counsel for CBD Expo

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MACE Media Group, which publishes the CBD and scientific cannabinoid industry's largest collection of printed and online media with 5 printed titles in segmented niches and 11 major industry events, announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York-based communications firm, to support the Company's public relations program.

MACE Media Group, which publishes CBD Health & Wellness Magazine and Terpenes and Testing Magazine among other titles and hosts a series of business and educational events called CBD Expo, has retained KCSA to raise its profile in the media.

"I owe my active life to CBD, and I know that it has helped many other people as well," said Celeste Miranda, CEO and founder of MACE Media Group who uses CBD to treat her multiple sclerosis. "CBD is also a driving force for our economy and it's produced right here in the U.S. The purpose of CBD Expo is to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, patients and physicians to maximize the business and medical opportunities of this exciting compound in the post-Farm Bill era."

MACE Media Group is the founder of the Cannabinoid Industry Association, the only association specifically for the CBD and cannabinoid business space. On Oct. 11-12, MACE Media Group will host CBD Expo Mountain at the Denver Convention Center, bringing together industry experts from around the country to educate the public on the growing sector. CBDIA also endorses certification classes with designations including Accredited CBD Specialist, Certified CBD Consultant, Minor Phytocannabinoid Specialist, Accredited Terpene Specialist and Certified Flavonoid Specialist.

KCSA will employ a comprehensive communications program designed to increase awareness of the CBD Expo Tour as well as create an in-depth media strategy to generate coverage of the company's progress in the cannabinoid medicine and business press. Since KCSA's inception 50 years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its innovative and dedicated work representing public and private companies. KCSA's objectives include communications, strategy and introductions to the institutional investment community and carefully planned media representation.

"KCSA is eminently qualified to take MACE Media Group to the next level in achieving positive media exposure while educating people on the health benefits and business potential of CBD," said KCSA Vice President Gretchen Gailey. "Everybody's heard of CBD, but not everybody knows why it's so important, and unfortunately there's a lot of misinformation about it. KCSA is going to help MACE Media balance the excitement over CBD with realistic and productive approaches to business and medicine."

About MACE Media Group

MACE Media Group publishes niche cannabis industry trade publications. Its first title, Terpenes and Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Its newest publication, the Journal of Cannabinoid Medicine, is the first and only peer-reviewed database of cannabinoid research. The Company's popular publication, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, revolves around the growing CBD industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations. MACE also produces many trade events that attract dozens of cannabis and mainstream media journalists. Currently, MACE Media Group is producing a tour of CBD Expos bringing together thousands of industry influencers, forming the most comprehensive CBD event in the United States. Find out more at www.MACEMediaGroup.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, cannabis, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

