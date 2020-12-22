Macerich Again Earns Top Global Sustainability Honors

This year, more than 9,600 companies responded to the CDP questionnaire, and only 3% made the Climate Change A List. The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is a leading international resource on sustainability performance for real estate investors.

"These notable achievements, both earned year after year, speak to Macerich's consistent industry leadership in sustainability," said Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, Macerich. "Our longstanding focus on environmental stewardship is meaningful not only to investors, but also to our employees, retailers, business partners, shoppers and communities that prioritize efforts to mitigate climate change."

Macerich's sustained environmental commitment is one part of the Company's dedication to meeting the needs of people, communities and the planet. "In this demanding year, Macerich has responded with new, best-in-class wellness protocols that have earned the Bureau Veritas SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Certification for key properties," said O'Hern. "At the same time, we also have stepped up to help address food insecurity in our communities stemming from the pandemic – and we just completed our 'One Million Meals Challenge,' which is delivering important local support."

Launched in August, Macerich's One Million Meals Challenge included a major contribution from the Company. The program engaged employees and local shoppers at properties throughout its nationwide portfolio to contribute non-perishable food items, which Macerich is directing to dozens of food banks across the country. Throughout 2020, along with food drives, Macerich centers continued to support local communities with technology donations to schools and hospitals, as well as by serving as outdoor locations for blood drives, COVID testing, graduation ceremonies and religious services, plus voting and more.

For more information on Macerich's corporate responsibility efforts and impacts, including disclosures and metrics recommended within the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures format (TCFD), please view our most recent report.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com .

