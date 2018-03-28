Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Candytopia's limited, four-month engagement – opened in early March and running through July 4th – is drawing thousands of visitors every week with strong ticket sales building on powerful media attention. The imaginative experience is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

The two-level, 16,000 square-foot interactive attraction features more than a dozen unique environments with larger-than-life installations ranging from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami, plus photo opportunities at every turn, a candy lounge and candy sampling throughout. Guests exit through Candytopia's 1,600 square-foot retail shop offering exclusive Candytopia merchandise and more.

Candytopia is the creation of celebrity candy stylist Jackie Sorkin in partnership with event and production design guru Zac Hertog, CEO of ZH Productions, and retail veteran John Goodman.

"Our exciting, candy-fueled art and retail experience appeals to all the senses, and to people of all ages," said Goodman, Candytopia's co-founder and CEO. "Macerich's Santa Monica Place has proved to be the ideal setting for us to successfully launch our traveling exhibit because it is a top visitor destination in and of itself in downtown Santa Monica with built-in amenities that support our brand."

The fact that Candytopia visitors arrive at Santa Monica Place early or stay after to shop – confetti-strewn Candytopia veterans are easy to spot – is no surprise to Goodman, who shaped his significant retail expertise as a past CEO of Wet Seal, Mervyns, and Charlotte Russe.

"Candytopia is a smart concept blending art and retail into a truly original experience that is driving great traffic at Santa Monica Place," said Macerich Chairman and CEO Art Coppola. "As we continue to bring unique experiences to shoppers across the country, Candytopia would certainly be a fit for other top Macerich properties in top markets."

Tickets for Candytopia are $30 each for adults, $23 for children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under, and are available online at www.candytopia.com and via iPads located at the Santa Monica Place Concierge near the exhibit entrance on Level 2.

Exhibit hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m.) and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m.).

Located steps away from the Pacific Ocean, the unique, all-outdoor Santa Monica Place is home to Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, DVF, Hugo Boss, BARNEYS NEW YORK, Nike, dozens more shops and an inspired collection of restaurants and entertainment experiences including True Food Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, Sonoma Wine Garden, ArcLight Cinemas and more. Santa Monica Place also is home to a growing set of engaging, digitally native brands, such as b8ta, Ministry of Supply, Monica + Andy, Peloton and others. Later this year, L.A.'s popular Zimmer Children's Museum by ShareWell is set to open its new, larger location at Santa Monica Place.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2017. For the third straight year in 2017 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

About Candytopia

Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience. People of all ages are treated to over a dozen unique environments with sweet treats around every corner including flying unicorn pigs and a marshmallow tsunami. Guests will encounter countless treasures, from candy appearing out of thin air to a dragon constructed entirely of candy. Guests are encouraged to indulge in the candy samples throughout the experience, which include sour and gummy candy, chocolate treats, and nostalgic favorites. Candytopia is a pop-up experience lasting 3 to 4 months, with plans to visit additional locations in the U.S. this year. More information about Candytopia, future cities or tickets can be found at www.Candytopia.com

