Macerich Announces Tax Treatment Of 2019 Dividends

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2019 on its Common Stock.

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2019 Macerich paid dividends of $3.00. The 2019 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date Payable Date Rate per

Share 2019 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2019 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution 2019

Nondividend

Distribution 2/21/2019 3/1/2019 $0.75 $0.33 $0.16 $0.26 5/08/2019 6/3/2019 $0.75 $0.33 $0.16 $0.26 8/19/2019 9/6/2019 $0.75 $0.33 $0.16 $0.26 11/8/2019 12/3/2019 $0.75 $0.33 $0.16 $0.26

The 2019 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

Macerich, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years 2014 – 2019. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com .

SOURCE Macerich Company

