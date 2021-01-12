Macerich Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2020 on its Common Stock.

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 Macerich paid dividends of $1.55 per share. The 2020 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date Payable Date Rate per

Share 2020 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2020 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution 2020

Nondividend

Distribution 2/21/2020 3/3/2020 $0.75 $0.04 $0.01 $0.70 4/22/2020 6/3/2020 $0.50 $0.02 $0.01 $0.47 8/19/2020 9/8/2020 $0.15 $0.01 $0.0 $0.14 11/9/2020 12/3/2020 $0.15 $0.01 $0.0 $0.14

The 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

