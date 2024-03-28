Macerich Embraces Space Planning Capabilities with Yardi Floorplan Manager

Leading retail and mixed-use owner-operator partners with Yardi® to optimize space management platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich, one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties, is an early adopter of Yardi® Floorplan Manager and is excitedly collaborating with Yardi® to enhance the solution that is poised to change the game for floor plan visualization.

Macerich uses Yardi Floorplan Manager to create and edit floor and stacking plans with real-time lease metrics and instant area calculations to promote quicker turnaround. The flexibility to see a higher level of space detail for both public-facing sites and internal planning is an advantage for Macerich. The ability to view maps historically is another favorite feature.

"We love the customizable maps with myriad pre-configured metrics. As a visual reporting tool, the solution lets us look at tenant sales and rents and other categories that we can colorize on the map. Floorplan Manager makes it easy to review vacancies and decide what would work best in those spaces," said Steve Schmid, assistant vice president, information technology at Macerich. "Yardi is building more features for us, including a symbol library to add details like carts and kiosks in common areas."

"Yardi values our collaborative relationship with Macerich. We look forward to further increasing the capabilities of Yardi Floorplan Manager to help owners and operators follow Macerich's lead to visualize and manage their spaces like never before possible," said Kevin Yardi, vice president for global solutions at Yardi.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 46 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 43 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

