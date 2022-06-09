MACERICH RELEASES 2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

The report highlights the Company's ongoing, 23-year commitment to meeting the needs of all stakeholders by developing properties with purpose and championing belonging in all areas of operations since Macerich launched its sustainability efforts in 1999. Additionally, the 2021 report focuses on the Company's return to normalized operations after the initial pandemic response of 2020, and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

"At Macerich, everything we do centers on our belief that our Regional Town Centers are properties with purpose — physical places at the heart of their communities where people come together to shop, eat, play and find connection," said Tom O'Hern, CEO, Macerich. "We are deeply committed to protecting natural resources and ensuring our spaces are welcoming gathering places for everyone."

Highlights from Macerich's 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Environmental

Macerich has achieved or is on track to achieve its 2030 carbon neutrality goal, waste reduction and water conservation goals. Significant results for 2021 include a 9% reduction in location-based greenhouse gas emissions since 2019, 35% solid waste reduction, and 20% reduction in water consumption since 2015.

An industry leader in sustainability, Macerich received validation of its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goals. This milestone affirms that the Company is on track to play its part in meeting Paris Agreement goals of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Macerich maintained a steady position as one of 200 companies out of 13,000 annual applicants on the CDP A List, which showcases companies leading on environmental transparency and action based on annual impact disclosures. The Company also received the #1 ranking in the GRESB Americas retail sector for the seventh consecutive year.

Social

Responding to calls for support in its communities, Macerich provided emergency response support for the Marshall Fire in Colorado , partnered with public and private organizations in New York City to provide thousands of turkeys for families in need, and donated hundreds of laptops to schools throughout the country.

Macerich was the largest employer of the inaugural class of ICSC Foundation's Launch Academy for college student interns to explore career opportunities in retail real estate management and leasing.

Macerich properties hosted more than 1,800 events supporting local causes and communities, such as blood drives, farmers markets, COVID testing sites, food drives, cultural celebrations and more.

Macerich invested in and developed the employee community through mentorship programs, professional development opportunities, manager training and DEIB-focused employee training.

Governance

In 2021, the Company added ESG oversight responsibilities to the charter of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors, which affirms ESG objectives and conducts quarterly reviews.

Macerich added ESG-focused performance metrics to the executive compensation plan.

The Company affirmed its ethical business practices with a commitment to transparency, responsiveness and principled action by providing clear written policies and ongoing training to shape expectations and outline behaviors for everyone who is part of the employee community.

