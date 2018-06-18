Macerich Releases Updated Sustainability Report

Produced nearly 39 million kWh of clean energy from 12 on-site solar power projects and 6 on-site fuel cell systems – more than double the amount produced in 2016

Reduced energy consumption by nearly 9% or 55.85 million kWh over 2016

Reduced carbon emissions by 20 million metric tons in 2017, which is equivalent to taking 4,450 vehicles off the road for a year

Reduced water used across the portfolio in 2017 by 27 million gallons over 2016 – which brings total reduction since program inception to over 300 million gallons

Recycled more than 17,930 tons of waste

Provided 53 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 29 sites – an increase of 13 sites and 15 total charging stations over 2016

Macerich's wide-ranging sustainability efforts and strong results in 2017 earned the company a number of prestigious awards and accolades including:

NAREIT Retail "Leader in the Light." For the fourth straight year, Macerich received this significant award recognizing superior and continuous sustainability practices.

For the third consecutive year, GRESB ranked Macerich first in its sector for environmental and social performance. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Green Power Partnership List of Top 30 On-site Generation. For the third year running, the EPA recognized Macerich's commitment to expanding on-site renewable energy.

"We are proud to continue working toward our strategic environmental plan, with specific goals including achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and zero water waste and zero landfill impact by 2025-2030," said Art Coppola, Chairman and CEO of Macerich. "We are pleased to make a positive difference for our company, our communities and the environment."

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

