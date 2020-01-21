Macerich Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-800-458-4121 or International (toll) 1-323-794-2597

Conference ID #8483292

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, February 20, 2019 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, PIN 8483292 or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671.

About Macerich: Macerich, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years 2014 – 2019. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

SOURCE Macerich Company

Related Links

https://www.macerich.com

