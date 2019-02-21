Macerich To Present At Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich® (NYSE: MAC) today announced that Tom O'Hern, CEO and Scott Kingsmore, Executive Vice President and CFO and Doug Healey, Executive Vice President Leasing will participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Macerich will participate in a roundtable discussion from approximately 11:35 am – 12:10 pm Eastern Time, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio only webcast of the discussion on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investing Section). To listen, please go to the website, at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the discussion in order to register. An online replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event and will be available until May 1, 2019.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned NAREIT's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com.

