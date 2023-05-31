Macerich to Present at NAREIT's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

Macerich Company

31 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced that Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing, will present to/speak with investors at NAREIT's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Macerich will present from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The live audio-only webcast will be available online in the Investor Section of the Company's website at https://investing.macerich.com/news-events/events-presentations. An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.

About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers (many of which include mixed-uses). Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for eight consecutive years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, to disclose material nonpublic information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

