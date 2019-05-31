Macerich To Present At REITWeek 2019: Nareit's Investor Forum®

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich® (NYSE: MAC) today announced that Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kingsmore, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Doug Healey, Executive Vice President, Leasing will present at REITWeek 2019: Nareit's Investor Forum® in New York, New York.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for approximately 2:45 pm to 3:15 pm Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The live audio-only webcast will be available online in the Investing Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com and at https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/macerich.

An online replay will be available through 11:59 pm Pacific Time, August 31, 2019 at the same locations.

ABOUT MACERICH

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

SOURCE Macerich

