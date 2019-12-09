Macerich To Welcome Versace To Elevated Luxury Wing At Scottsdale Fashion Square

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of major retail properties in top markets, today announced that Versace, one of the leading global fashion design houses, will open its first Arizona store at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Located in the property's elevated luxury wing, the new 3131 square-foot Versace is set to open in spring 2020, featuring the modern Italian design that distinguishes this iconic brand. The new Versace store at Scottsdale Fashion Square is adjacent to Michael Kors.

"Versace represents its heritage through innovative and always-glamourous designs, and this inspired brand is a tremendous complement to the curated collection of luxury stores and experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square," said Michael Guerin, Senior Vice President of Leasing, Macerich. "We continue to attract the world's finest global brands to our magnificent property, which is the true home for luxury in Arizona."

Versace is the latest luxury brand to choose Scottsdale Fashion Square. Other marquee names at the region's dominant luxury property include St. Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Burberry and many others. New, experience-forward dining concepts now open at the property include Ocean 44, an upscale seafood restaurant from the team behind Steak 44 and Dominick's Steakhouse, and Toca Madera, an art-filled destination for Mexican cuisine from West Hollywood.

The enhanced luxury wing that debuted last holiday season at Scottsdale Fashion Square is marked by new stores, high-end furnishings and finishes, a Swarovski-inspired light column in the Crystal Court, and a range of desirable amenities. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, this wing also features a new grand entrance, providing a sense of arrival with a striking, two-story glass entry plus new attractions including two market "firsts" – Nobu Scottsdale (opening spring 2020) and Equinox luxury fitness (opening 2021).

Also slated to open in 2021 at Scottsdale Fashion Square is Republic Scottsdale, the first non-gaming hotel from the famed Caesars Entertainment brand, which will include two new dining concepts from high-profile chef Giada De Laurentiis.

Scottsdale Fashion Square ranks among the nation's premier shopping destinations. With 1.9 million square feet, and 200+ shops and restaurants in all, Scottsdale Fashion Square features more than 40 of the world's finest luxury and contemporary brands, such as a flagship Apple, Sephora, lululemon, Tesla, Anthropologie and others. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be obtained from its website: www.fashionsquare.com.

About Versace

Founded in 1978, the Gianni Versace S.r.l. is one of the leading global fashion design houses. Under the Artistic Direction of Donatella Versace since 1997, Gianni Versace S.r.l. designs, manufactures and distributes fashion and lifestyle products including haute couture, women and men ready-to-wear, jewelry, watches, accessories, fragrances and home collection. Gianni Versace S.r.l. is part of Capri Holdings Limited global fashion luxury group. www.versace.com

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the New York Metro area to Washington, D.C. corridor.

A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fifth straight year in 2019 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.macerich.com

