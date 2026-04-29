MacGregor strengthens delivery partnership on 165T AHC crane with repeat order

MACGREGOR, PRESS RELEASE, APRIL 29 2026 AT 10 AM CEST

HELSINKI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has added to the orders for its newly developed high-performance lightweight 165-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane following a new contract with Hong Hua Yard in China. The repeat order involves vessel owner Atlantic Navigation. Equipment delivery is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2027.

The order is booked into MacGregor's second quarter 2026 order intake.

The scope of supply includes the complete delivery of a modern 165-tonne AHC crane to be installed on a Construction Support Offshore Vessel built to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Class standards. This newly developed crane represents the next generation of offshore lifting technology, and is designed to offer superior performance and a competitive edge over traditional 150-tonne solutions.

"This repeat order highlights both our consistent delivery performance and the customer's continued confidence in our next-generation offshore crane technology. Our lightweight 165-tonne AHC crane offers greater lifting capacity for the same weight as competing systems, delivering a clear operational advantage for our customers," says Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

A Hong Hua Yard spokesperson commented that they are very satisfied with the collaboration and with the technical competence demonstrated by MacGregor. They added that the lightweight, high-performance AHC crane will enhance the vessel's capability and reliability.

For more information, please contact:

Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor

Tel: +47 40201535, Email: [email protected]



Karolina Hogga, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor

Tel: +47 95207012, Email: [email protected]

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

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https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-strengthens-delivery-partnership-on-165t-ahc-crane-with-repeat-order,c4341326

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