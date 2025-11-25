MacGregor to deliver new high-performance 165-tonne AHC crane for Construction Support Offshore Vessel

HELSINKI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has secured a contract to deliver a newly developed high-performance lightweight 165-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane to Hong Hua Yard in China. The vessel owner is Atlantic Navigation. Equipment delivery is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027, with an option included for one additional crane.

The order is booked into MacGregor's fourth quarter 2025 order intake.

The scope of supply includes the complete delivery of a modern 165-tonne AHC crane to be installed on a 90-metre Construction Support Offshore Vessel built to ABS Class standards. This newly developed crane represents the next generation of offshore lifting technology, and is designed to offer superior performance and a competitive edge over traditional 150-tonne solutions.

"This order demonstrates delivery and customer confidence in our next-generation offshore crane technology," says Pasi Lehtonen, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. "Our lightweight 165-tonne AHC crane provides higher lifting capacity for the same weight as competitor systems, giving our customers a real operational advantage."

The project reinforces MacGregor's strong local presence in China. With a dedicated sales team, a large service office, and production located close to Hong Hua Yard, MacGregor can ensure smooth communication and close collaboration throughout the installation and commissioning phases. Experienced local and global personnel will work closely to ensure efficient delivery and meet its customers' expectations.

Building on a track record of execution excellence

MacGregor Offshore Solutions continues to strengthen its reputation for delivering complex projects on time and to the highest standards.

"We've built a stronger foundation for smarter project execution, on-time delivery, and customer confidence," Pasi Lehtonen continues. "Our ability to combine proven global experience with local execution and service capability ensures that each delivery adds real lifetime value for our customers."

"We are very satisfied with the collaboration and with the technical competence demonstrated by MacGregor," a Hong Hua Yard spokesperson commented. "This lightweight, high-performance AHC crane will enhance the vessel's capability and reliability."

This order highlights MacGregor's role as a trusted global partner to the offshore energy industry. With technology that improves lifting efficiency and operational capability, MacGregor continues to enhance lifetime value for customers and contribute to the evolving offshore energy sector.

