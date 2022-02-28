MACH Alliance Continues Growth Spurt Announcing Eight Newly Certified Members

"We don't take lightly both the quality and quantity of new members the Alliance continues to bring on." Tweet this

The eight new MACH Alliance members are:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) offering Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that help merchants and brands unlock growth by delivering a compelling customer experience across all sales channels and locales, improving product data quality and simplifying product catalog management.



is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) offering Product Information Management (PIM) solutions that help merchants and brands unlock growth by delivering a compelling customer experience across all sales channels and locales, improving product data quality and simplifying product catalog management. Divante implements next-generation eCommerce solutions following the MACH approach in both B2B and B2C segments including companies like Bosch and W.EG Wurth. With more than 350 experts, Divante builds software ecosystems, creates customized software, and offers composable commerce solutions and integrations.



implements next-generation eCommerce solutions following the MACH approach in both B2B and B2C segments including companies like Bosch and W.EG Wurth. With more than 350 experts, Divante builds software ecosystems, creates customized software, and offers composable commerce solutions and integrations. Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. More than 400 global companies use its Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer that works alongside existing CMS, Commerce, or ESP solutions to iterate faster and accelerate business value.



helps enterprise brands deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. More than 400 global companies use its Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer that works alongside existing CMS, Commerce, or ESP solutions to iterate faster and accelerate business value. Formidable is a global design and engineering consultancy, and open-source software organization, specializing in digital products and transformation. The firm has location hubs in Seattle , London , Toronto , Denver , Atlanta , and Phoenix with remote consultants worldwide. Since 2013, its team has worked with companies ranging in size from startups to Fortune 100s to build quality digital products and level up engineering and design teams.



is a global design and engineering consultancy, and open-source software organization, specializing in digital products and transformation. The firm has location hubs in , , , , , and with remote consultants worldwide. Since 2013, its team has worked with companies ranging in size from startups to Fortune 100s to build quality digital products and level up engineering and design teams. Nacelle empowers brands and retailers to transform digital experiences with headless commerce. Nacelle's data orchestration platform brings together data from pre-integrated systems such as digital commerce platforms and content management systems (CMS) and provides a single access point on which developers build static site-generated progressive web application (PWA) storefronts.



empowers brands and retailers to transform digital experiences with headless commerce. Nacelle's data orchestration platform brings together data from pre-integrated systems such as digital commerce platforms and content management systems (CMS) and provides a single access point on which developers build static site-generated progressive web application (PWA) storefronts. Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce. Its team designs, integrates and manages complex digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally.



is a leader in frictionless commerce. Its team designs, integrates and manages complex digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation company that partners with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage. It operates through its expert Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data capabilities, which, combined with its culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enable the company to deliver meaningful impact to its clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value.



is a digital transformation company that partners with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage. It operates through its expert Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data capabilities, which, combined with its culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enable the company to deliver meaningful impact to its clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. TA Digital is a digital transformation agency with 1,000 consultants delivering digital strategy, experience, data, content, commerce and marketing solutions. For 22 years, TA Digital has been focused on humanizing experiences in the digital world by blending strategy with innovation to create authentic digital experiences.

"We don't take lightly both the quality and quantity of new members the Alliance continues to bring on," said MACH Alliance president, Sonja Keerl. "This has never been a numbers game. From day one, we've been focused on bringing together the true best-of-the-best organizations that represent MACH and carry it throughout their technical operations and beyond. It's the icing on the cake that we're not only getting the quality of members we'd always envisioned but also the volume. We're honored to have this new group of visionaries on board."

A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud native and Headless, gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to customers at speed. It is fundamentally changing the way enterprise software is developed and utilized across virtually every industry. It's no surprise, then, that the Alliance has seen steady membership growth since its June 2020 inception, as more organizations are realizing the benefits of this strategic approach to technology and more adaptable business, overall.

All members of the MACH Alliance meet a stringent set of certification standards . To become an Alliance member and carry the MACH Certified seal, a company must be in full compliance.

Think you've got what it takes to become a member? Join the movement. Learn more at https://machalliance.org/members .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Megan Lampros

[email protected]

SOURCE MACH ALLIANCE, Inc