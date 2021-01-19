MACH Alliance to host first-ever MACHathon January 22-29 themed "Getting Unstuck"

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MACH Alliance , the not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for an open, best-of-breed technology ecosystem for enterprise ecommerce solutions, has announced it will host the first-ever MACHathon later this week. MACH stands for Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. As such, the MACHathon calls on teams to build their most out-of-the-box ideas using only MACH technology.

The theme "Getting Unstuck" is a nod to the grip the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world, leaving people stuck at home in a way many have never experienced. Teams are encouraged to think about the ways technology can get society virtually unstuck, empowering people to connect, move and exist in new and innovative ways. Members of the MACH ecosystem will make their products, knowledge and coaching available to participating teams as they build out their projects.

"The edge this hackathon has over traditional ones is that teams aren't building from scratch; they're starting with microservices-based apps, which are essentially ready-made building blocks," Pascal Lagarde, VP Commerce of Valtech and MACH Alliance executive board member. "Rather than spending days writing lines of code, participants will spend the week pushing the envelope of MACH technology and composable architectures to see just how big and bold this approach enables us to be in a limited period of time. We anticipate some pretty incredible, forward-thinking outcomes."

Teams can be physically anywhere in the world. The MACH Alliance will offer demos of the tech and mentoring from experienced engineers to help teams develop their projects. The week will close with virtual presentations, and prizes will be given to the winning ideas. Award categories include:

Maturity: The award for the most complete end-to-end solution

Usability: The award for the most innovative UI/UX

Integration: The award for the most innovative combination of solutions stacked together

Relevance: The award for the solution with the highest perceived value for the end users

Viability: The award for the solution with the highest perceived business value

1st Annual MACHnificent award: The grand prize for the overall MACHathon winner

To learn more, visit https://machalliance.org/MACHathon .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

