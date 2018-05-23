MACH Energy Awarded Energy Manager Today's 2018 Top Product

The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased bottom line.

Scores were determined by a panel of independent judges headed by Peter Bussey of LNS Research, and included judges from a variety of corporate energy and sustainability leaders. With rapid advancements and continuous changes, sustainability and energy professionals struggle to choose services that increase energy, environmental, and sustainability performance. The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards provides a solid base of products and successful projects that illustrate how sustainability and energy management can help companies improve,

"With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar for the level of product or project to qualify for an award," says Tim Hermes, publisher of Environmental Leader parent company, Business Sector Media. "Those who entered needed to bring their A-game to get even a sniff of award-nirvana. And they delivered."

"Thanks to our customers for their feedback and insights," says Jon Moeller, CEO of MACH Energy. "With their help, we've built a powerful app that benefits all users, from building personnel, to facility, energy, and account managers."

About MACH Energy

MACH Energy is software for modern energy and water management. MACH's analytics and reporting tools save building personnel and owners time and money. MACH counts hundreds of commercial and corporate building owners as customers, encompassing hundreds of millions of square feet. More at www.machenergy.com

About Energy Manager Today

Since 2006, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today's websites and newsletters provide a definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, sustainability, and energy and energy management issues. Visit www.energymanagertoday.com

