MACH Energy Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Award For Excellence

An ENERGY STAR partner for over a decade, MACH will be honored for demonstrating exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program. Since 2001, MACH has helped companies reduce their energy consumption by over 262 GWh, and in the last 12 months, identified over $22 million in savings for commercial real estate owners and investors across hundreds of millions square feet of properties.

"MACH Energy is proud to support the ENERGY STAR program, which complements our goal of helping buildings use data and analytics to operate more efficiently," says Jon Moeller, MACH's CEO. "Our 2017 industry survey revealed widespread support for the standard. We will continue to help buildings achieve or maintain their ENERGY STAR benchmark or certification levels, as the approaching CBECS change may initially decrease scores. We are also looking forward to promoting the upcoming ENERGY STAR for Tenants program."

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR award winners have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

About MACH Energy

MACH Energy is software for modern energy management. MACH's unique, intuitive analytics and powerful reporting tools save building personnel and owners time and money. MACH counts hundreds of commercial and corporate building owners as customers, encompassing hundreds of millions of square feet. More at www.machenergy.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

