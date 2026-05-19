Mach Industries Acquires Exquadrum, Inc. to Advance Defense and Space Systems Capabilities

The integration of propulsion and energetics space propulsion testing expands capability, advances vertically integrated manufacturing, and delivers mission-ready capabilities to the warfighter.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Industries, a defense manufacturer building advanced unmanned systems for modern defense, and Exquadrum, Inc., a leading innovator in aerospace and defense technologies, today announced that they have completed a definitive agreement under which Mach Industries has acquired Exquadrum, Inc.

The acquisition expands Mach Industries' ability to design, manufacture, and rapidly iterate on next-generation unmanned systems by integrating energetics system development and manufacturing infrastructure directly into its platform architecture. Exquadrum's solid rocket motor propulsion technologies, launch capabilities, divert and attitude control systems, munitions, testing, and technical services allows Mach Industries to leverage greater vertical integration to accelerate development cycles, optimize performance for product-specific motor development and reduce costs through tighter integration between propulsion, energetics, guidance, control, and airframe systems.

"Bringing Exquadrum's propulsion expertise into Mach gives us direct control over one of the most critical elements of unmanned systems performance," said Ethan Thornton, CEO and Founder of Mach Industries. "This is a key milestone in Mach's journey, one that strengthens our manufacturing stack and, in turn, strengthens the American edge for the next-generation of defense."

"There is a strong synergy between our companies," said Kevin Mahaffy, Exquadrum's CEO and co-founder. "Exquadrum's propulsion and energetic systems developed over the past two decades integrate directly with Mach's platform work, enabling a unified approach spanning solid propulsion, pyrotechnics, munitions, warheads, and other energetic technologies. This combined capability expands the design space well beyond rockets, allowing us to deliver more capable, adaptable systems to meet a broader set of mission requirements."

Exquadrum is operating as Mach Energetics, the company's dedicated energetics division. The company is continuing to advance its efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base and accelerate the delivery of critical national security capabilities. Its mission remains firmly focused on closing some of the nation's most pressing capability gaps, including the limited domestic supply of solid rocket motors and the constrained U.S. production capacity for these essential components. Its additional offerings in test and evaluation and technical services all align well with the long-term needs and vision of Mach Industries.

Eric Schmidt, president and co-founder of Exquadrum, adds, "We did not arrive here by chance. After evaluating a range of potential partners, Mach emerged as the clear fit, combining unmatched technical and cultural alignment. This was an intentional decision to bring together expertise, passion, and vision to create an entirely new capability, purpose-driven to deliver real advantage to the warfighter in defense of our great country."

Exquadrum's engineering team and facilities are being integrated into Mach Industries' development and production operations to support faster testing cycles and more rapid iteration across platforms. The acquisition advances Mach Industries' strategy to build a more independent and resilient manufacturing, development, and test base. By vertically integrating mission-critical systems and expanding its internal manufacturing and testing capacity, the company aims to reduce reliance on external suppliers and eliminate bottlenecks that can slow development or production lines.

Mach Industries has advanced five distinct vehicle programs in the three years since the company's inception, with several undergoing battlefield use and production ramp this year. The acquisition of Exquadrum directly accelerates the next phase of that trajectory. By integrating Exquadrum's propulsion and energetics capabilities in-house as Mach Energetics, Mach gains direct control over one of the most consequential variables in platform performance, enabling faster iteration across all five product lines and a tighter development-to-production cycle from motor to airframe.

Investing in modern manufacturing approaches and scaling operations within its 70,000-square-foot facility in Victorville, CA, Exquadrum is positioned to increase throughput, reduce lead times, and deliver reliable, mission-ready systems at the speed and scale required to support operational forces. The facility is anchored by FORGE, its nearby energetics and rocket propulsion test site, enabling a tightly coupled development-to-production cycle. This infrastructure supports both internal programs and a growing portfolio of customer-driven efforts, with the company actively supporting external customers as a component and subsystem provider and welcoming opportunities to partner across a range of platforms. The company is well-positioned to provide new propulsion systems for the latest booster, sustainer, and UAS platforms, supporting critical capabilities for defense customers and allied partners.

About Mach Industries

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company develops advanced unmanned systems and the manufacturing infrastructure to scale their production. By vertically integrating weapons, propulsion, and manufacturing, Mach delivers the speed, adaptability, and resilience required to preserve military advantage. For more information, please visit machindustries.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Exquadrum, Inc.

The name, Exquadrum, is derived from Latin and means "outside the box"— reflecting the company's hallmark commitment to ingenuity, bold thinking, and unconstrained innovation. The company consistently delivers high‑performance innovation through a unique blend of creativity, engineering rigor, and disciplined execution that distinguishes it within the aerospace and defense community. Its customers include the United States Air Force, the Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and other organizations that rely on Exquadrum's proven ability to innovate and deliver results.

To learn more visit Exquadrum.com

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SOURCE Mach Industries