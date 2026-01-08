Mach Industries Introduces Dart™, a Scalable Counter-UAS System Designed to Defeat Adversarial Swarm Threats

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Industries , a new industrial base for the unmanned era of American defense, today announced Dart™, a next-generation counter-unmanned aerial system (c-UAS) engineered to defeat Group 1-3 unmanned aerial threats, including coordinated drone swarms, at a cost and scale aligned with modern conflict focused on restoring economic and operational advantage to U.S. and allied forces.

Dart™ is a self-contained, end-to-end counter-UAS system spanning detection and tracking, command-and-control, and engagement. Built around Mach's internally developed Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) ground radar and low-cost interceptors, Dart™ delivers a fully integrated sensor-to-engage capability designed for high-throughput operations in denied and contested environments where legacy air-defense systems may be ineffective or economically unstable. The system provides reliable protection against persistent small-UAS threats and enables continued operations across a wide range of mission sets.

Dart™ is intended to provide scalable c-UAS protection across all theaters of operation, including forward operating bases, distributed outposts and critical infrastructure sites, as well as NATO and homeland defense missions. The system is designed to support parallel engagements and high track-and-engage capacity, making it effective against both high-volume swarm attacks and higher-performance Group 3 threats.

Manufacturing and production of Dart™ are executed within Mach Industries' vertically integrated Forge ecosystem, purpose-built for speed, scalability, and resilience. The Forge model unites design and manufacturing under one roof, enabling rapid iteration, disciplined quality control, and efficient transition from development to fielding. This vertically integrated approach supports resilient, distributed production while reducing reliance on fragile supply chains.

With Dart™, Mach Industries delivers a scalable, general-purpose counter-UAS capability that is purpose-built for the realities of modern conflict. This approach prioritizes scalability, affordability, and operational realism to ensure U.S. and allied forces can defend critical assets and operate effectively in an increasingly contested air domain.

Founded in 2023, Mach Industries is a defense manufacturing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. The company develops advanced unmanned systems and the manufacturing infrastructure to scale their production. By vertically integrating weapons, propulsion, and manufacturing, Mach delivers the speed, adaptability, and resilience required to preserve the allied edge in an increasingly contested world.

