Mach Natural Resources LP Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Natural Resources LP ("Mach") announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in Mach (the "common units"). Mach will also grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit. We have applied to list our common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MNR."

The common units being offered to the public represent an approximate 10.5% limited partner interest in Mach, or an approximate 12.1% limited partner interest if the underwriters exercise, in full, their option to purchase additional common units.

Stifel and Raymond James are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Janney Montgomery Scott, Stephens Inc. and Johnson Rice & Company are serving as co-managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Attention: Syndicate Department

Attention: Syndicate

1 South Street, 15th Floor

880 Carillon Parkway

Baltimore, MD 21202

St. Petersburg, Florida 33716

Telephone: (855) 300-7136

Telephone: (800) 248-8863

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "Mach Natural Resources LP." This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Mach Natural Resources LP

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and the panhandle of Texas.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the words such as "possible," "if," "will" and "expect" and contain statements regarding the size, timing or results of the initial public offering. These forward-looking statements represent Mach's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved, and they are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Mach's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Mach does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mach to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Mach's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Mach's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Mach Natural Resources LP
Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

