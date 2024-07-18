MACH37 Opens Fall Cohort Applications for Cyber Accelerator to Discover Early Stage and Scale-Up Startups in the Cyber Ecosystem

TYSONS CORNER, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH37 , the premier accelerator for information security entrepreneurs and cyber startups, has announced it is accepting applications to join its Fall 2024 Cohort. Since 2013, MACH37 has been a significant player in the early-stage startup and holistic tech ecosystem.

The team recently wrapped its Spring 2024 Cohort, which featured five cyber companies, and is now looking for startups developing solutions for artificial Intelligence, machine learning, neural networks, quantum computing and encryption, space, cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, industrial controls, and other cyber-related areas.

The MACH37 team builds the next generation of cyber companies through its diverse network, emerging tech scouting, and emphasis on applying customer discovery, leadership, and tailored entrepreneur well-being skill sets. Featuring lectures, workshops, special events, and mentorship, MACH37's accelerator program helps early-stage and scale-up companies mature their technology, raise capital, and push products into the market. The accelerator utilizes its curated international cyber community to connect cyber founders with private and public sector customers, strategic channel partners, venture capital investors, industry leaders, and unique cyber talent.

"After an inspiring spring program, we are thrilled to open applications for the fall cohort," said Jason Chen, CEO and Executive Director of MACH37. "MACH37 is pushing the envelope to discover startups at all stages of their growth journey, from ideation through investment, building the next generation of cyber startups globally. We are excited to see what is in store for this next cohort, as the need for innovative cyber companies continues to be essential for the efficiencies of organizations everywhere."

"I watched my mentee grow from someone who was a brilliant programmer into a competent leader and savvy businessman within a span of 3 months," said Michael Segal, MACH37 Mentor. "His combination of willingness to learn and immerse himself in MACH37's accelerator program yielded substantial dividends as we sought to turn his company from an idea into a fully functional business."

MACH37 will coach early-stage startups through a focused 90-day program that mentors entrepreneurs in all aspects of creating a sustainable and scalable business. Its scale-up track is an extended program that spans twelve months instead of the traditional three months for MACH37's early-stage companies. Scale-up companies receive tailored strategic guidance and comprehensive business and fundraising support throughout their journey with MACH37.

MACH37 Cyber Accelerator is owned and operated by VentureScope, the leading innovation consulting and venture investment firm known for delivering advanced entrepreneurial, acceleration, emerging tech, and venture investment expertise to enable competitive advantage. VentureScope's experience with acceleration spans multiple accelerators and over 15 years of entrepreneurial and venture capital advisory services.

Interested entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors are encouraged to visit the company's website at https://www.mach37.com/cyber-accelerator to learn more.

About MACH37

MACH37 is the premier accelerator for information security entrepreneurs and cyber startups. It goes beyond the traditional model of typical startup accelerators by providing focused mentorship and support to cyber and cybersecurity innovators. Its extensive network of visionaries, practitioners, and successful entrepreneurs come from all sectors of the security industry, and its curriculum is designed to propel cyber startups into the marketplace. MACH37 ensures that these startups are equipped with the skills to connect with customers, grow and compete for funding, and generate traction. MACH37, launched in 2013, is fully owned and operated by VentureScope LLC in Tysons, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.mach37.com and follow @MACH37cyber on Twitter.

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE MACH37