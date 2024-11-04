Mach42 Announces Appointment of Paul Neil as Chief Operating Officer

Key Highlights

Mach42 is a verification acceleration company developing state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to simplify, automate, and accelerate complex analog verification tasks.





Mach42 is pleased to welcome Dr. Paul Neil , a semiconductor industry veteran, to assume the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role, focusing on business growth and customer success.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and OXFORD, England, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach42, previously known as Machine Discovery, leverages AI technology, cloud computing, and advanced simulation technology to accelerate compute-intensive analog verification tasks. The AI-powered Discovery Platform allows you to explore the entire design space in minutes and is integrated into commercial analog design flows.

As COO, Paul is responsible for the business growth of Mach42, as well as driving customer success. A veteran of the semiconductor industry, Paul started out designing CMOS imager ASICs at VVL, a University of Edinburgh spin-out, before moving on to build a career working on advanced processors at ARM, Picochip, XMOS, Graphcore, and Axelera AI.

With over 25 years of commercial experience, Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the semiconductor industry, with a focus on deeptech product leadership. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and an MBA in Technology Management.

Paul Neil said: "I am honored to join Mach42 as COO and to contribute towards the continued growth of the company at this exciting time.

"Mach42 has all of the key elements for continued success – a talented team of seasoned experts, disruptive AI technology, combined with a strong commitment to its customers."

Dr. Bijan Kiani, CEO of Mach42, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Mach42.

"His extensive experience in the semiconductor industry will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operations. We are confident that together we can drive further growth for our customers and elevate Mach42 to new levels."

About Mach42

Mach42 is delivering the next step-change in verification acceleration, leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technology to simplify, automate, and accelerate verification tasks. We leverage proprietary neural network technology to accelerate expensive calculations, and we do it with minimal data and high accuracy, providing many orders of magnitude speedup in verification acceleration. Our platform is already delivering a substantial competitive advantage to our early customers.

