Mach42 Announces Appointment of Tim Haynes as Board Chair

Key Highlights

Mach42 is a verification acceleration company leveraging AI technology, cloud computing, and advanced simulation technology to simplify, automate, and accelerate analog verification tasks.

Mach42 is pleased to welcome Tim Haynes, an expert strategist, who will take on the role of Board Chair, focusing on strategy and commercialization.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach42 welcomes Tim Haynes as Board Chair, playing a key role in shaping Mach42's long-term strategy and driving its product commercialization efforts. With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of raising more than $100 million, Tim brings invaluable expertise to support Mach42's next phase of growth.

Tim follows in the footsteps of Janet Collyer MBE, who has served with distinction as Chair of the Mach42 Board from the beginning, delivering proven value add to the end customer's business model. Under her guidance, the company has navigated a period of significant growth and innovation, strengthening its position in the increasingly competitive industry and setting the foundation for our next chapter. We are grateful for Janet's strategic vision and dedication. Janet will continue to support Mach42 as a valued Board member, ensuring her experience and insights remain an integral part of our journey.

Tim Haynes said: "I'm excited to join Mach42 as Chair of the Board at a time when time to market is more critical than ever in IC design. Mach42's breakthrough foundational models mark a significant leap in accelerating analog simulation. I look forward to supporting the team as this transformative technology extends through the EDA space and reshapes simulation capabilities across adjacent industries."

Dr. Bijan Kiani, CEO of Mach42, sai d: "We are pleased to welcome Tim to Mach42's Board. His deep expertise in strategy, commercial execution, and startup funding will be invaluable as we refine our strategy, strengthen product–market fit, and accelerate our path to market."

About Mach42



Mach42 is delivering a modern solution to accelerate analog and mixed-signal verification, leveraging advanced machine learning and AI to simplify, automate, and speed up complex verification tasks.

Our proprietary neural network technology enables the creation of high-accuracy surrogate models from minimal data, dramatically reducing development and computational costs. These models can be automatically exported in Verilog-A, System Verilog, and C/C++ formats, enabling seamless integration with industry-standard simulators.

Editorial Contacts:

Mach42

Martha Leigh

[email protected]

SOURCE Mach42