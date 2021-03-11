Mach7 Announces Strong Sales for Mid-Fiscal-Year 2021 Following Acquisition of Client Outlook

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach7 Technologies announced its mid-fiscal year 2021 sales results, reporting strong sales in the first half of FY 2021. In addition, the Company has had a strong start to the second half, putting them on a record pace for Fiscal Year sales orders.

The strong sales growth was driven by significant contract wins from customers that span varied sizes and complexities including large Independent Delivery Networks (IDNs), governmental health systems and a multitude of premier healthcare provider organization entities. A contributing factor to this success also emanated from Mach7's flexibility to support varied contract model arrangements that met customer requirements and customized needs.

A strong cash balance and no debt enhances Mach7's financial standing as a continually expanding and advanced healthcare IT company with core software technologies and innovative deployment strategies that position the Company for future success and growth.

"Mach7 has gained market endorsement by capturing a number of preeminent sites and delivering on our commitments to enable better clinical productivity, enhance user and patient satisfaction, facilitate cost management and improve clinical outcomes," said Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7. "Through our customer focused culture and unique perspective of offering differentiated value through independence and innovation, Mach7 is well prepared to achieve significant growth and forge ahead as a leader in the enterprise imaging field."

A key component of the Company's success is credited to the addition of the eUnity Enterprise Diagnostic Viewing and integration platform to Mach7's powerful data and workflow management product portfolio. This was made possible through Mach7's July 2020 acquisition of the industry-leading enterprise viewing company Client Outlook.

By combining eUnity's state-of-the-art enterprise and diagnostic viewing capabilities along with exceptional engineering and clinical workflow knowledge to Mach7's vendor neutral Enterprise Data Management (VNA) and Workflow Management offerings, the Company created a unique combination that has positioned it to compete against any enterprise imaging solution in the market.

"We are different in every way to legacy PACS vendors," said John Marshall, Global Vice President of Sales for Mach7. "Utilizing the latest technologies, our solutions are built from the ground up to focus on clinical workflow, user efficiencies, and patient outcomes while scaling with a healthcare organization's future growth needs. We also bring the independence organizations demand to manage costs and derive the most value from their IT investments."

Hospitals and healthcare entities around the world deploy Mach7's solutions and innovative technologies. The company has built a global network of diverse customers that range from expansive IDNs, National Health Systems, medical research facilities, and large academic medical institutions to regional community hospitals, imaging centers, children's health centers and independent provider groups.

To learn more about Mach7's Enterprise Imaging Solution and most recent company news, visit https://www.mach7t.com/.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

